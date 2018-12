Here is the full nomination list of the 2018 Soundcity MVP Awards, stars like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Teni all made it to the list. A lot of top African artistes have deservingly made the list of those nominated, from Pop, to Hip-hop to Best Male MVP etc.....Read more via Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2LdbBsI Get more Nigeria Entertainment News