Nollywood actress, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi has released insanely creative and expressive photos to celebrate her birthday. The actress shared the dramatic photos on her Instagram page with captions to motivate upcoming, seasoned and established actors to take up more challenging roles, step out of their comfort zone and express their diversified talents …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2FRJgcH
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2FRJgcH
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]