A player in the Gabonese first division, Herman Tsinga, has died after collapsing during a game in Libreville, the local media has reported.
Tsinga, a striker for Akanda FC, collapsed in the 23rd minute of the match with Missile FC on Saturday, The Union daily newspaper reported. The 30-year-old …
