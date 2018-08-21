A FRENCH footballer has shocked the world with a series of bizarre claims – saying he had sex with his aunt and sister, and his mum was killed in a “spiritual sacrifice”.In video footage released online, Shiva N’Zigou, previously of French club Nantes, claimed his mother was killed in a “spiritual sacrifice” to further his footballing career.He also claimed he was also five years older – aged 39 – than it was thought, claiming his parents changed the D.O.B. on his birth certificate.