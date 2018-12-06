  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Prince Owabie from Rumueperikom community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State was arrested by the Rivers state Police command for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend inside his apartment.

According to reports, he killed Better Ozige Nwabueze on Sunday and buried her inside his one-room apartment …



