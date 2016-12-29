Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has insisted on Wednesday that he would not leave office in January despite his defeat in an election this month, and called for a new vote. “Justice must be done and the only way justice can be done is to reorganise the election so that every Gambian votes. That’s the only way we can resolve the matter peacefully and fairly,” he said on television. “Unless the court decides the case, there will be no inauguration (of president-elect Adama Barrow) on the 19 January,” said Jammeh, whose party has lodged a complaint with the Supreme Court to overturn the December 1 vote result.