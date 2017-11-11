Submit Post Advertise

Business GE to Invest $2.7bn on Nigerian Rail Lines- Amaechi

Discussion in 'Business News' started by Lequte, Nov 11, 2017 at 3:11 PM. Views count: 71

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi on Saturday said General Electric (GE) was investing 2.7 billion dollars on infrastructure, Operation and Maintenance (O and M) of the entire narrow gauge lines concession.

    According to him, GE is investing 700 million dollars on infrastructure, with two billion on O and M.

    He, however, said that the ministry concluded the agreement on interim trade with GE on Nov. 6, for them to commence work in December.

    Amaechi noted that with the interim trade, Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) would still be on the platform until proper negotiation and agreement were concluded by April 2018 when GE would fully take over.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Nov 11, 2017 at 3:11 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Invest Nigerian Rail
    1. Samguine
      Business

      Unilever To Invest N4.3b In A New Nigerian Plant

      Samguine, Aug 20, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,380
      Samguine
      Aug 20, 2017
    2. Lequte
      Business

      NeFF Reveals How Much Nigerians Invested, Lost to MMM in 2016

      Lequte, May 31, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      493
      Lequte
      May 31, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Twinkas: New Ponzi Scheme Promises 100% Interest, Nigerians Rush To Invest

      RemmyAlex, Mar 6, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,794
      RemmyAlex
      Mar 6, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Business

      MTN Promises To Invest More In Nigerian Economy

      RemmyAlex, Feb 24, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      728
      RemmyAlex
      Feb 24, 2017
    5. kemi
      Business

      SEC Issues Fresh Warning To Nigerians Over MMM New Method of Investment

      kemi, Jan 15, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,944
      kemi
      Jan 15, 2017
    6. Lequte
      Business

      FG Warns Nigerians Against Investing in Bitcoin, Onecoin, Swisscoin

      Lequte, Jan 13, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,299
      Lequte
      Jan 13, 2017
    7. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Nigerian Company, Fasmicro Among Finalists For AFIF Entrepreneurship Award 2017

      RemmyAlex, Jan 10, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      651
      RemmyAlex
      Jan 10, 2017

    Comments