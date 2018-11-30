Generator fumes have killed a female police sergeant, her daughter and grandchild, at their home in Olorisaoko Compound, Osogbo, Osun State.
According to Punch Nigeria, the police sergeant identified as Mary Samuel and her kids were found dead in the early hours of yesterday November …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Q37Zz7
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to Punch Nigeria, the police sergeant identified as Mary Samuel and her kids were found dead in the early hours of yesterday November …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Q37Zz7
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]