  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro Generator fumes kill police sergeant and two children in Osun – Laila’s Blog

#1
Generator fumes have killed a female police sergeant, her daughter and grandchild, at their home in Olorisaoko Compound, Osogbo, Osun State.

According to Punch Nigeria, the police sergeant identified as Mary Samuel and her kids were found dead in the early hours of yesterday November …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Q37Zz7

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top