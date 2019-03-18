Metro Very Graphic Photo: Generator Fumes Kill Four Children In Bayelsa – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Tragedy struck at Aghoro, Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State as generator fumes kill three sisters and their cousin.

The four victims were said to have slept in the night, leaving the generator on. The tragedy has thrown the community into mourning. The victims …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Y4IHRK

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top