Genevieve Nnaji and Ava DuVernay have both taken to Twitter to call out the Academy for disqualifying ‘Lionheart’ from the Oscar race in the Best International Feature Film category.
In case you missed it: “had not been vetted by the Academy’s International Feature Film Award Executive Committee in advance of the …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2NflLf2
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In case you missed it: “had not been vetted by the Academy’s International Feature Film Award Executive Committee in advance of the …
Academy Disqualifies Nigeria's Oscar Entry 'Lionheart'
The film, Nigeria's first-ever submission in the Best International Feature Film category, is largely in English, which makes it ineligible to compete
t.co
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2NflLf2
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 25.5 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[1]