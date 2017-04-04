12,000 Nigerian asylum seekers are set to be deported from Germany. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Diaspora Affairs, disclosed this today at the public presentation of two books “From Libya with Tears’’ and “Practical News and Feature Writing’’ written by former Managing Editor/Director of News Agency of Nigeria, Mr Dele Bodunde. Represented by her Special Assistant on Media, Mr Abdul-Rahman Balogun, the Presidential aide said that the German Embassy in Nigeria had intimated her office on plans to repatriate no fewer than 12,000 Nigerian asylum seekers from the European country.