Sports Gernot Rohr Omits Nigeria From Possible Teams To Win AFCON – Nairaland

#1
Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr, has played down the chances of the Super Eagles winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He argued that Nigeria are not among the top three ranked teams in Africa. The German gaffer noted that …



read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2TiCEdk

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top