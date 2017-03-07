Yesterday, March 6, 2017 marked the 60th year of Ghana's independence and the celebration was greeted with fanfare both in Ghana and in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city. At the celebration of the 60th Independence Day anniversary at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja, Mr. William Awinador-Kanyirige, the High Commissioner of Ghana to Nigeria, says Nigeria played a fundamental role in attaining Ghana’s independence leading to a strong relationship between the two countries. He said “the struggle of Ghana’s independence was a struggle not just by Ghanaians but by all Africans that were in that territorial region. “When we talk of the heroes of Ghana’s independence, we are also talking of the Nigerians that assisted us in that struggle although we don’t hear of them often. “Our independence is intertwined and when you dig into history, you realise that many Nigerians helped in enforcing the freedom of Ghana. “Take for instance the Ghana military, which has Hausa songs used to motivate the soldiers, was gotten from the interrelationship between the two countries. “Colonialists created the Officer Corp Training in Accra and the Police Training School in Kumasi where the great Nnamdi Azikiwe enrolled in before his mother took him out prior to his graduation day. “The history of our countries has been intertwined for decades and it’s not just the relationship between the military and the government but it is mainly in the relationship between the people of Ghana and Nigeria. “We hope this relationship gets stronger as we grow together.”