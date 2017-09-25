Submit Post Advertise

Sports Ghana Thrash Nigeria 4 - 1 To Win 2017 WAFU Cup

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 25, 2017 at 7:04 AM. Views count: 74

    The Black Stars of Ghana emerged as champions of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations on Sunday after they thrashed the Super Eagles 4-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

    Stephen Sarfo who was voted as man-of-the-match scored a brace for the Black Stars while Atinga and Cobbinah scored a goal each for the hosts.

    Rabiu Ali scored a stunning free kick late in the game, but it could not change anything as the Super Eagles settled for second place.
     

    RemmyAlex, Sep 25, 2017 at 7:04 AM
