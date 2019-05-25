Metro Ghana to sue Black Panther movie producers for using Kente – Laila’s Blog

#1
Authorities in Ghana are planning to sue producers of the movie Black Panther over alleged patent and copyright breaches. Authorities in Ghana accused the producers of the movie of using the country’s famous traditional fabric, Kente,

without appropriate permission. According to the Ghana National Folklore …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2QpeN7h

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top