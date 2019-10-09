The University of Ghana has said it won’t be "protecting" any of its employee or student engaging in sexual harassment or misconduct.
The school’s director of public affairs, Stella Amoa who reacted to BBC’s hour-long documentary which exposed some Ghanaian and Nigerian lecturers who force their students into having an amorous …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/31ZrkmT
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The school’s director of public affairs, Stella Amoa who reacted to BBC’s hour-long documentary which exposed some Ghanaian and Nigerian lecturers who force their students into having an amorous …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/31ZrkmT
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[162]