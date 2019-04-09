Sports Ghanaian Liverpool fan dies out of shock after win over Barcelona in UCL semis - Ghana web

A final year High school student who is an ardent supporter of Liverpool passed out following the Reds’ victory over Barcelona in the Uefa Champions League semi finals.

Hebert Danso Atiko collapsed after the Anfield side scored the fourth goal in a stunning comeback to eliminate the Spanish giants from the prestigious European tournament.



