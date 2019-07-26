JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Give us El-Zakzaky for treatment, Iran tells Federal Government – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked the Federal Government of Nigeria to allow the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Shiekh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, to come to Iran for medical treatment.

The Prosecutor-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammed Montazeri, made this …

el zakzaky.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2MbZfDT

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[86]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top