National telecommunications operator, Globacom, has emerged the preferred network for 2 million new subscribers in Nigeria in September, the largest in the industry, according to latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).
In the report for September, 2019, Globacom added a record 1,945,846 new subscribers. With the …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2PFeI0U
Get more: Nigeria Business News
In the report for September, 2019, Globacom added a record 1,945,846 new subscribers. With the …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2PFeI0U
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]