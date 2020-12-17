To retrieve your NIN: Dial *346*1#
The following codes have been provided for Glo subscribers to confirm the registration status of their mobile numbers to avoid being blocked:
GLO – text REG to 746 or 3456
If you don't have NIN, visit: https://www.nimc.gov.ng/
To check your National Identification Number (NIN) – *346#
