JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment God, my country is dying' - Nollywood actress, Iya Rainbow heads to the beach dressed in a white garment to pray for Nigeria (Video) - LIB

#1
Veteran Nigerian actress, Iya Rainbow has taken the affairs of Nigeria to God in prayers.

Sharing a video of herself dressed in a white garment and praying for the country, the 77-year old actress, wrote, 'God, my country Nigeria is dying

Nigeria is a great country with rich natural resources. It is widely called the giant of Africa. No doubt, it is a country in the eyes of foreigners who wish to invest their resources into the country

NA.PNG


read more
 
[61]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top