Lawrence Adewusi, retired military officer and Prophet, has urged Nigerians to pray against sudden death of President Muhammadu Buhari. According to DAILY POST, Adewusi said “Having worked closely with President Buhari in the Nigeria Army, I knew him to be a man with the fear of God and with integrity. But he must do proper restitution with God, else God is ready to kill and destroy him”. Adewusi lamented the protracted insurgency in the Northeast, saying “the power of Nigeria Army alone may not be enough to rout these blood suckers. We must pray fervently well to be able to defeat them”. “Without God, no political party can stabilize Nigeria economically, politically and socially. So, our rulers must stop pretending that they can do such. They always confess God in the open with their lips and mouth, but their hearts are far from Him. “And if you see today, the instability in the system brought all these wastages and destruction of lives and property. So, President Buhari must live by example. He must confess God in his actions and deeds to prevent calamity from befalling him and our dear nation”, he warned.