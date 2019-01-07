Entertainment Golden Globes 2019: Check Out What Your Favourite Celebrities Wore – Olisa.tv

#1
Last night, the 2019 edition of the Golden Globes Awards was held in Los Angeles, California. And some of the stars who stepped out for the red carpet event include Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman, Ryan Coogler, Sandra Oh, Lady Gaga, and many more others.

Last year, these stars, especially the women, wore dark …



via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2CSXIxb

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[27]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top