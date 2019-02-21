A keke driver has been given the shock of his life after a man came down from his car to deal with him for assaulting a woman.
The man came down to defend a defenseless lady who was being assaulted by the keke driver. An argument ensued after the lady …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2EmKEB6
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The man came down to defend a defenseless lady who was being assaulted by the keke driver. An argument ensued after the lady …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2EmKEB6
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]