The Nigeria U 20 women’s team, the Falconets, on Thursday night beat Cameroon 3-2 on penalties to win the football gold at the ongoing African Games in Morocco.
The win marks the third time Nigeria will clinch football gold in the …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2L5onuR
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The win marks the third time Nigeria will clinch football gold in the …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2L5onuR
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]