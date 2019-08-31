JustForex Trading - Start Now

Team Nigeria now lies second on the Africa Games log after it garnered gold medals in wrestling, athletics, boxing and even canoeing.

As of Thursday night, the West African giants had gathered a total of 103 medals (40 gold, 28 silver and 35 bronze medals). South Africa, who were …

