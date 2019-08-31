Team Nigeria now lies second on the Africa Games log after it garnered gold medals in wrestling, athletics, boxing and even canoeing.
As of Thursday night, the West African giants had gathered a total of 103 medals (40 gold, 28 silver and 35 bronze medals). South Africa, who were …
read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Po0ItJ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
As of Thursday night, the West African giants had gathered a total of 103 medals (40 gold, 28 silver and 35 bronze medals). South Africa, who were …
read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Po0ItJ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[33]