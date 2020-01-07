Politics Goodluck Jonathan Speaks On Reports That He May Contest 2023 Presidential Election – Naijaloaded

#1
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied the reports that he is under pressure to contest the 2023 presidential election, a report by TheCable has revealed.

Jonathan speaking through his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze said Jonathan is not under pressure....

jonathan.JPG

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/3095yx3

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top