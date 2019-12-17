Politics 2023: Nobody Should Use My Name For Campaign – President Buhari Warns – Naijaloaded

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that he will not condone any political officeholders using the name of his office to canvass for votes in future elections in the country.

The president stated this when some presidential aides, the staff of the …

buhari news.JPG

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/34w4Ev5

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[75]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top