World Google has been tracking nearly everything you buy online — see for yourself with this tool – The Verge

#1
Google has been quietly keeping track of nearly every single online purchase you’ve ever made, thanks to purchase receipts sent to your personal Gmail account, according to a new report today from CNBC.

Even stranger: this information is made available to you via a private web tool that’s …



Read more via The Verge – http://bit.ly/2WhdOLW

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[68]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top