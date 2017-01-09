Edo state's Governor Godwin Obaseki has inaugurated the family court in the state to handle matters concerning children in both civil and criminal matters. According to him family courts would go a long way in addressing challenges facing families in Nigeria if it was implemented. The inauguration marks the beginning of the implementation of the Edo State Child Rights Bill which was passed into law in 2007 and was assented to by former governor, Oserhiemen Osunbor. “The court will strive to provide families with the best possible outcome in child rights’ cases in accordance with the law and best global practices," the Edo state government said. Edo Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Mr Ede Asenoguan, expressed happiness at the inauguration, saying it would place the state amongst the few states in the country that have established the family court. NAN