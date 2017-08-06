Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has condemned the gunman who opened fire on the congregation of St. Philip’s Catholic Church on Sunday morning. The governor, who expressed grief over the death of the worshippers, described the incident as “barbaric, sacrilegious and totally unacceptable.” He debunked the speculations that the attack was a possible invasion of any kind. According to him, intelligence report has connected the shooting to a feud existing between some members of Umuezekwe Ofufe Amakwa community of Ozubulu living abroad. “It is an isolated case and I urge worshippers in the Church and residents of the area to go about their normal activities.” Obiano, who assured the community that his administration was on top of the situation, later visited the injured persons who are receiving treatment at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi. He promised that the state government will pay all the hospital bills of the victims. He also said that 50 doctors had been mobilised to the hospital to assist in providing the best medical care to the injured persons.