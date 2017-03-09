Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has ordered that all harmful traditional practices, including ‘Osu caste system’, that deprive some indigenes of the state their rights and privileges in Enugu state be abolished immediately. Speaking during a protest march at Nkanu West LGA of the state, he said the practices are satanic in nature. “Slavery and segregation have been abolished and as far as the state government is concerned, we do not recognise Osu Caste system. “We operate the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” He urged Nigerians to do away with all manner of injustice. “If you know you are holding anybody down in the name of whatever belief that is not godly please release such person and let them be free," he said.