Metro Government speaks on paying workers half salary – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Mr. Adelani Baderinwa, the immediate past Osun Commissioner for Information and Strategy, who is the current supervisor of same ministry, says it is untrue that the state government intends to return to the era of modulated salary, also known as half salaries.

In a statement released by …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OaTepN

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top