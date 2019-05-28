Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has sacked all cabinet 24hours to his inauguration for the second term as the Governor of the State.
Amongst those sacked by Lalong to include the State Executive Council Members, Special Advisers, Legislative Liaisons, and Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2EDRr9g
Get More Nigeria Political News
Amongst those sacked by Lalong to include the State Executive Council Members, Special Advisers, Legislative Liaisons, and Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2EDRr9g
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]