Graduate Trainee Programme 2018 at Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Lagos

Eko Electricity Distribution Company, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for its Graduate Trainee Programme.

Program Overview:

A carefully designed accelerated 6 months training program which combines both technical and non- technical curricular via a customized program of in-class training, on the job training, continuous feedback and supportive team members.



