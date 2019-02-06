Entertainment Grammy awards 2019: Cardi B to lead girl power charge at Ceremony – Plus TV Africa

#1
A rapper, Cardi B, whose music and personal life has dominated pop culture for the past two years, leads the charge on music’s biggest night with a live performance and five Grammy nominations, including for album and record of the year.

Melinda Newman, editor for billboard magazine, said, “Cardi …



via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2DdNrdX

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[8]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top