A rapper, Cardi B, whose music and personal life has dominated pop culture for the past two years, leads the charge on music’s biggest night with a live performance and five Grammy nominations, including for album and record of the year.
Melinda Newman, editor for billboard magazine, said, “Cardi …
via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2DdNrdX
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Melinda Newman, editor for billboard magazine, said, “Cardi …
via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2DdNrdX
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[8]