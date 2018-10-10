Vacancy Graphic Artist at PorkMoney.com - Myjobmag

#1
PorkMoney.com - We are the leading pig farming enterprise in West Africa. Our objective is welcoming financial partnership from any interested persons around the world. Partners' funds sponsor the purchase and breeding of pigs till maturation. The pigs are then processed, packaged and sold after 11 months.

To get there, we need exceptionally talented, bright, and driven people. We are looking for a dynamic, organized self-starter to fill the position below:



For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2pKNAPP – MyJobMag

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top