Guaranty Trust Bank plc has announced the appointment of Bolaji Lawal as Executive Director and Babatunde Soyoye as Independent Non- Executive Director in a statement on Thursday. Prior to his appointment, Mobolaji Lawal was the Divisional Head, Digital Banking Division. He joined the Bank in 1992 as an Executive Trainee and rose through the ranks to become a General Manager, a position he held until his appointment as Executive Director. He has over twenty-four (24) years’ of banking experience which covers various aspects of banking including Credit Risk Management; Corporate Banking Group; Commercial Banking Group; Investment Banking and Corporate Finance where he served as Group Head. He holds a Bachelor of Law degree from Obafemi Awolowo University (1990); B.L from the Nigerian Law School (1991) and a Master of Business Administration from the Oxford University, United Kingdom (2002). He has also attended several executive management and banking specific developmental programs in leading educational institutions such as Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business and Institut Européen d’Administration des Affaires (INSEAD).