Business GTBank Declares 165.14Bn Naira Profit In 2016

    Guarantee Trust Bank, GTB has reported a N165.14 billion profit before income tax versus 120.70 billion naira year ago

    In the Financial Year ended Dec 2016, the group gross earnings rose to N414.62 billion versus from N301.85 billion year ago

    The report said the total impairment for loans and advances is N80.6bn (2015: N30.3bn) of which N20.9 (2015: N21.9bn) represents the impairment on individually impaired loans and the remaining amount of N59.6bn (2015: N8.3bn) represents the portfolio allowance.
     
