Mid-tier financial institution, Wema Bank Plc, on Friday released its third quarter earnings to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
The lender said in the first nine months of this year, its profit before tax grew by 69.9 percent to N3.1 billion from N1.8 billion recorded in the corresponding period …
Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – https://ift.tt/2AkOh8M
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The lender said in the first nine months of this year, its profit before tax grew by 69.9 percent to N3.1 billion from N1.8 billion recorded in the corresponding period …
Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – https://ift.tt/2AkOh8M
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]