A man who was invited as a guest at City 105.1 fm in Lagos today, was caught on camera stealing a Macbook pro belonging to the company.
The CCTV footage from the company, shows the man briskly entering into one of …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2NimrxM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The CCTV footage from the company, shows the man briskly entering into one of …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2NimrxM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]