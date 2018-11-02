Guinness Nigeria Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the investing public about the latest changes to its Board of Directors, following the appointment two Non-Executive Directors.
The newly-appointed Non-Executive Directors are Professor Fabian Ajogwu and Mr Paul Gallagher.....
