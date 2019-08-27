JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Gunmen attack family of five, kill one in Taraba State – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Tragedy struck in Takum Council Area of Taraba State yesterday as armed bandits attacked the family of five on their farm, killing a member of the family following various degrees of injuries he sustained from gunshots.

The Guardian learned that the …

gunmen.jpg

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2HoJRAI

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top