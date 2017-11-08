Eleven people were Tuesday night shot dead by gunmen along Rim, Riyom Local Government Area of northern Plateau State. According to the Police Public Relations Office of the Plateau State Police Command, Terna Tyopev, the victims were returning from a village market in Makera when they were attacked by the gunmen. Tyopev added that police were on the trail of the attackers. “Eleven people who were returning from a weekly village market of Makera were shot dead at about 7:30 p.m., four others are injured.” “No arrest yet, but investigation are ongoing, and we shall definitely get to the roots of this,” the spokesperson said. At the moment, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack and there were no immediate suspicions on the identity of the attackers. Few days back, two persons were killed and two others injured in a fresh attack on Jol village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.