|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Metro Bandits kidnap three nursing mothers in Kaduna – The Nation Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Gunmen kill nine people in Plateau attack – Vanguard News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Borno residents reveal how Boko Haram gunmen killed 8 travellers, kidnapped others – Legit Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Gunmen kill Adamawa LG boss – Premium Times Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Similar threads
|Metro Bandits kidnap three nursing mothers in Kaduna – The Nation Nigeria News
|Metro Gunmen kill nine people in Plateau attack – Vanguard News
|Metro Borno residents reveal how Boko Haram gunmen killed 8 travellers, kidnapped others – Legit Nigeria News
|Metro Gunmen kill Adamawa LG boss – Premium Times Nigeria News