World number one Simona Halep is out of the China Open at the first hurdle, retiring with back trouble after losing the first set 6-1 to Ons Jabeur on Sunday.
The Romanian’s tournament lasted just 31 miserable minutes in Beijing and she never looked comfortable against the Tunisian …
read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2y0HOgG
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Romanian’s tournament lasted just 31 miserable minutes in Beijing and she never looked comfortable against the Tunisian …
read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2y0HOgG
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[22]