Sports Halep retires from China Open with back injury – Punch Newspapers

#1
World number one Simona Halep is out of the China Open at the first hurdle, retiring with back trouble after losing the first set 6-1 to Ons Jabeur on Sunday.

The Romanian’s tournament lasted just 31 miserable minutes in Beijing and she never looked comfortable against the Tunisian …



read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2y0HOgG

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[22]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top