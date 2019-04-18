World Half of England is owned by less than 1% of the population – the Guardian

Half of England is owned by less than 1% of its population, according to new data shared with the Guardian which seeks to penetrate the secrecy that has traditionally surrounded land ownership.

The findings, described as “astonishingly unequal”, mean that about 25,000 landowners – typically members of the …



Read more via the Guardian – http://bit.ly/2ZiQ9ZT

