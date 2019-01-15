Sports Harry Kane out with ankle injury till March – P.M. News

#1
Harry Kane injured Tottenham striker, Harry Kane will be sidelined until March after suffering ankle ligament damage in Sunday’s defeat against Manchester United. Kane sustained the injury to his left ankle in the closing moments of the 1-0 loss at Wembley and scans have now confirmed the extent …



