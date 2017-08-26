Eden Hazard was back in a Chelsea shirt for the first time since last season on Friday night. Hazard started for Chelsea's U23 side in a development match against Everton at Aldershot's Recreation Ground before coming off after 75 minutes. The 26-year-old has been on a strict rehabilitation programme since fracturing his ankle while on international duty with Belgium in June. Indeed, Hazard has been called up for Belgium's latest World Cup qualifying matches against Gibraltar and Greece. Antonio Conte, who was at the game on Friday, spoke of his surprise that the forward had been drafted into Roberto Martinez's plans for this coming week. When asked about Chelsea's injury news ahead of the game against Everton on Sunday, Conte said: 'The only player not fully fit is Hazard. He is improving. Today he is playing U23 against Everton. 'He is not fully fit. The other players are available. I see Eden every day.' He also admitted that Martinez hadn't contacted him before Hazard was called up.