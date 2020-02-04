Metro Health Minister Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus In Nigeria – Channels Television

#1
The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, confirmed the case in a statement issued in the early hours of Friday, February 28, 2020....

corona.JPG

Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/388jhGB

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[73]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top